Turkish liras to British pounds sterling today
Convert TRY to GBP at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0239
|0.0248
|Low
|0.0232
|0.0232
|Average
|0.0235
|0.0240
|Change
|-1.53%
|-4.59%
|View full history
1 TRY to GBP stats
The performance of TRY to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0239 and a 30 day low of 0.0232. This means the 30 day average was 0.0235. The change for TRY to GBP was -1.53.
The performance of TRY to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0248 and a 90 day low of 0.0232. This means the 90 day average was 0.0240. The change for TRY to GBP was -4.59.
Top currency pairings for Turkish lira
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Turkish Lira
|1 GBP
|42.46650 TRY
|5 GBP
|212.33250 TRY
|10 GBP
|424.66500 TRY
|20 GBP
|849.33000 TRY
|50 GBP
|2,123.32500 TRY
|100 GBP
|4,246.65000 TRY
|250 GBP
|10,616.62500 TRY
|500 GBP
|21,233.25000 TRY
|1000 GBP
|42,466.50000 TRY
|2000 GBP
|84,933.00000 TRY
|5000 GBP
|212,332.50000 TRY
|10000 GBP
|424,665.00000 TRY