100 Turkish liras to British pounds sterling

Convert TRY to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 try
2.99 gbp

1.00000 TRY = 0.02989 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:49 UTC
TRY to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / British Pound Sterling
1 TRY0.02989 GBP
5 TRY0.14945 GBP
10 TRY0.29890 GBP
20 TRY0.59781 GBP
50 TRY1.49452 GBP
100 TRY2.98904 GBP
250 TRY7.47260 GBP
500 TRY14.94520 GBP
1000 TRY29.89040 GBP
2000 TRY59.78080 GBP
5000 TRY149.45200 GBP
10000 TRY298.90400 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Turkish Lira
1 GBP33.45560 TRY
5 GBP167.27800 TRY
10 GBP334.55600 TRY
20 GBP669.11200 TRY
50 GBP1672.78000 TRY
100 GBP3345.56000 TRY
250 GBP8363.90000 TRY
500 GBP16727.80000 TRY
1000 GBP33455.60000 TRY
2000 GBP66911.20000 TRY
5000 GBP167278.00000 TRY
10000 GBP334556.00000 TRY