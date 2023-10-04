5 Turkish liras to British pounds sterling

Convert TRY to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 try
0.15 gbp

1.00000 TRY = 0.02989 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48 UTC
TRY to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / British Pound Sterling
1 TRY0.02989 GBP
5 TRY0.14944 GBP
10 TRY0.29888 GBP
20 TRY0.59776 GBP
50 TRY1.49439 GBP
100 TRY2.98878 GBP
250 TRY7.47195 GBP
500 TRY14.94390 GBP
1000 TRY29.88780 GBP
2000 TRY59.77560 GBP
5000 TRY149.43900 GBP
10000 TRY298.87800 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Turkish Lira
1 GBP33.45850 TRY
5 GBP167.29250 TRY
10 GBP334.58500 TRY
20 GBP669.17000 TRY
50 GBP1672.92500 TRY
100 GBP3345.85000 TRY
250 GBP8364.62500 TRY
500 GBP16729.25000 TRY
1000 GBP33458.50000 TRY
2000 GBP66917.00000 TRY
5000 GBP167292.50000 TRY
10000 GBP334585.00000 TRY