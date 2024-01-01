United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED)

The United Arab Emirates dirham is the currency of the United Arab Emirates. The dirham is abbreviated by the currency code AED, and its symbol is د.إ. Unofficial abbreviations include ‘Dhs’ and ‘DH’. The most popular AED exchange is with Indian rupees (INR to AED). The dirham is a fiat currency, and its conversion factor has 6 significant digits.

Currency name

United Arab Emirates Dirham

د.إ

AED exchange rates

 USD INR PKR EUR GBP PHP CAD MXN
From AED0.27226 22.81540 75.93250 0.24954 0.21262 15.74810 0.37769 5.22026
To AED3.67300 0.04383 0.01317 4.00743 4.70328 0.06350 2.64768 0.19156

