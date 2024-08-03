50 British pounds sterling to Turkish liras

Convert GBP to TRY at the real exchange rate

50 gbp
2,127.02 try

£1.000 GBP = TL42.54 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.054543.0545
Low41.655840.3375
Average42.466041.5833
Change2.12%4.91%
1 GBP to TRY stats

The performance of GBP to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.0545 and a 30 day low of 41.6558. This means the 30 day average was 42.4660. The change for GBP to TRY was 2.12.

The performance of GBP to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.0545 and a 90 day low of 40.3375. This means the 90 day average was 41.5833. The change for GBP to TRY was 4.91.

Top currencies

1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

How to convert British pounds sterling to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Turkish Lira
1 GBP42.54040 TRY
5 GBP212.70200 TRY
10 GBP425.40400 TRY
20 GBP850.80800 TRY
50 GBP2,127.02000 TRY
100 GBP4,254.04000 TRY
250 GBP10,635.10000 TRY
500 GBP21,270.20000 TRY
1000 GBP42,540.40000 TRY
2000 GBP85,080.80000 TRY
5000 GBP212,702.00000 TRY
10000 GBP425,404.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / British Pound Sterling
1 TRY0.02351 GBP
5 TRY0.11754 GBP
10 TRY0.23507 GBP
20 TRY0.47014 GBP
50 TRY1.17536 GBP
100 TRY2.35071 GBP
250 TRY5.87678 GBP
500 TRY11.75355 GBP
1000 TRY23.50710 GBP
2000 TRY47.01420 GBP
5000 TRY117.53550 GBP
10000 TRY235.07100 GBP