British pound sterling to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Turkish liras is currently 42.540 today, reflecting a 0.704% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.333% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 42.646 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 42.133 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.519% increase in value.