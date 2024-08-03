British pound sterling to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to New Zealand dollars is currently 2.149 today, reflecting a 0.397% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.647% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.190 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 2.136 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.359% decrease in value.