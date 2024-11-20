Brazilian reais to Turkish liras today

Convert BRL to TRY at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = TL5.983 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
BRL to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 BRL to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.05296.3019
Low5.84855.8485
Average5.96996.0882
Change-0.62%-1.48%
1 BRL to TRY stats

The performance of BRL to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0529 and a 30 day low of 5.8485. This means the 30 day average was 5.9699. The change for BRL to TRY was -0.62.

The performance of BRL to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3019 and a 90 day low of 5.8485. This means the 90 day average was 6.0882. The change for BRL to TRY was -1.48.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.318
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0611.7711.9451.12125.543
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.133
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

How to convert Brazilian reais to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Turkish Lira
1 BRL5.98318 TRY
5 BRL29.91590 TRY
10 BRL59.83180 TRY
20 BRL119.66360 TRY
50 BRL299.15900 TRY
100 BRL598.31800 TRY
250 BRL1,495.79500 TRY
500 BRL2,991.59000 TRY
1000 BRL5,983.18000 TRY
2000 BRL11,966.36000 TRY
5000 BRL29,915.90000 TRY
10000 BRL59,831.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brazilian Real
1 TRY0.16714 BRL
5 TRY0.83568 BRL
10 TRY1.67135 BRL
20 TRY3.34270 BRL
50 TRY8.35675 BRL
100 TRY16.71350 BRL
250 TRY41.78375 BRL
500 TRY83.56750 BRL
1000 TRY167.13500 BRL
2000 TRY334.27000 BRL
5000 TRY835.67500 BRL
10000 TRY1,671.35000 BRL