250 Brazilian reais to Turkish liras

Convert BRL to TRY at the real exchange rate

250 brl
1,561.97 try

1.000 BRL = 6.248 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8451.4641.6470.97217.721
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0321.7141.9281.13820.75
1 USD0.940.803183.5091.3761.5480.91416.657
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Turkish Lira
1 BRL6.24787 TRY
5 BRL31.23935 TRY
10 BRL62.47870 TRY
20 BRL124.95740 TRY
50 BRL312.39350 TRY
100 BRL624.78700 TRY
250 BRL1,561.96750 TRY
500 BRL3,123.93500 TRY
1000 BRL6,247.87000 TRY
2000 BRL12,495.74000 TRY
5000 BRL31,239.35000 TRY
10000 BRL62,478.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brazilian Real
1 TRY0.16006 BRL
5 TRY0.80028 BRL
10 TRY1.60055 BRL
20 TRY3.20110 BRL
50 TRY8.00275 BRL
100 TRY16.00550 BRL
250 TRY40.01375 BRL
500 TRY80.02750 BRL
1000 TRY160.05500 BRL
2000 TRY320.11000 BRL
5000 TRY800.27500 BRL
10000 TRY1,600.55000 BRL