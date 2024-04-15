1 Brazilian real to Turkish liras

Convert BRL to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 brl
6.25 try

1.000 BRL = 6.248 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8421.4641.6460.97217.718
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0251.7141.9281.13820.746
1 USD0.940.803183.511.3761.5480.91416.655
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Turkish Lira
1 BRL6.24807 TRY
5 BRL31.24035 TRY
10 BRL62.48070 TRY
20 BRL124.96140 TRY
50 BRL312.40350 TRY
100 BRL624.80700 TRY
250 BRL1,562.01750 TRY
500 BRL3,124.03500 TRY
1000 BRL6,248.07000 TRY
2000 BRL12,496.14000 TRY
5000 BRL31,240.35000 TRY
10000 BRL62,480.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brazilian Real
1 TRY0.16005 BRL
5 TRY0.80025 BRL
10 TRY1.60049 BRL
20 TRY3.20098 BRL
50 TRY8.00245 BRL
100 TRY16.00490 BRL
250 TRY40.01225 BRL
500 TRY80.02450 BRL
1000 TRY160.04900 BRL
2000 TRY320.09800 BRL
5000 TRY800.24500 BRL
10000 TRY1,600.49000 BRL