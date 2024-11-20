Hong Kong dollars to British pounds sterling today
Convert HKD to GBP at the real exchange rate
HKD to GBP conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.10115 GBP
0
|1 HKD to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1018
|0.1018
|Low
|0.0987
|0.0957
|Average
|0.0999
|0.0983
|Change
|2.09%
|3.29%
|View full history
1 HKD to GBP stats
The performance of HKD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to GBP was 2.09.
The performance of HKD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to GBP was 3.29.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
|100 HKD
|10.11520 GBP
|200 HKD
|20.23040 GBP
|300 HKD
|30.34560 GBP
|500 HKD
|50.57600 GBP
|1000 HKD
|101.15200 GBP
|2000 HKD
|202.30400 GBP
|2500 HKD
|252.88000 GBP
|3000 HKD
|303.45600 GBP
|4000 HKD
|404.60800 GBP
|5000 HKD
|505.76000 GBP
|10000 HKD
|1,011.52000 GBP
|20000 HKD
|2,023.04000 GBP
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 GBP
|9.88612 HKD
|5 GBP
|49.43060 HKD
|10 GBP
|98.86120 HKD
|20 GBP
|197.72240 HKD
|50 GBP
|494.30600 HKD
|100 GBP
|988.61200 HKD
|250 GBP
|2,471.53000 HKD
|500 GBP
|4,943.06000 HKD
|1000 GBP
|9,886.12000 HKD
|2000 GBP
|19,772.24000 HKD
|5000 GBP
|49,430.60000 HKD
|10000 GBP
|98,861.20000 HKD