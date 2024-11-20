Hong Kong dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert HKD to GBP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = £0.1012 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
HKD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GBP
1 HKD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10180.1018
Low0.09870.0957
Average0.09990.0983
Change2.09%3.29%
1 HKD to GBP stats

The performance of HKD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to GBP was 2.09.

The performance of HKD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to GBP was 3.29.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19811.7021.9481.21.774107.2
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58811.1440.7051.04262.987

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
100 HKD10.11520 GBP
200 HKD20.23040 GBP
300 HKD30.34560 GBP
500 HKD50.57600 GBP
1000 HKD101.15200 GBP
2000 HKD202.30400 GBP
2500 HKD252.88000 GBP
3000 HKD303.45600 GBP
4000 HKD404.60800 GBP
5000 HKD505.76000 GBP
10000 HKD1,011.52000 GBP
20000 HKD2,023.04000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GBP9.88612 HKD
5 GBP49.43060 HKD
10 GBP98.86120 HKD
20 GBP197.72240 HKD
50 GBP494.30600 HKD
100 GBP988.61200 HKD
250 GBP2,471.53000 HKD
500 GBP4,943.06000 HKD
1000 GBP9,886.12000 HKD
2000 GBP19,772.24000 HKD
5000 GBP49,430.60000 HKD
10000 GBP98,861.20000 HKD