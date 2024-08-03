250 British pounds sterling to Hong Kong dollars

Convert GBP to HKD at the real exchange rate

250 gbp
2,499.27 hkd

£1.000 GBP = $9.997 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.156510.1565
Low9.94409.7659
Average10.05979.9559
Change0.36%2.08%
View full history

1 GBP to HKD stats

The performance of GBP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1565 and a 30 day low of 9.9440. This means the 30 day average was 10.0597. The change for GBP to HKD was 0.36.

The performance of GBP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1565 and a 90 day low of 9.7659. This means the 90 day average was 9.9559. The change for GBP to HKD was 2.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GBP9.99706 HKD
5 GBP49.98530 HKD
10 GBP99.97060 HKD
20 GBP199.94120 HKD
50 GBP499.85300 HKD
100 GBP999.70600 HKD
250 GBP2,499.26500 HKD
500 GBP4,998.53000 HKD
1000 GBP9,997.06000 HKD
2000 GBP19,994.12000 HKD
5000 GBP49,985.30000 HKD
10000 GBP99,970.60000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
100 HKD10.00290 GBP
200 HKD20.00580 GBP
300 HKD30.00870 GBP
500 HKD50.01450 GBP
1000 HKD100.02900 GBP
2000 HKD200.05800 GBP
2500 HKD250.07250 GBP
3000 HKD300.08700 GBP
4000 HKD400.11600 GBP
5000 HKD500.14500 GBP
10000 HKD1,000.29000 GBP
20000 HKD2,000.58000 GBP