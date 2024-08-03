Chinese yuan rmb to Singapore dollars today
Convert CNY to SGD at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to SGD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1860
|0.1877
|Low
|0.1845
|0.1845
|Average
|0.1852
|0.1861
|Change
|-0.49%
|-0.83%
|View full history
1 CNY to SGD stats
The performance of CNY to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1860 and a 30 day low of 0.1845. This means the 30 day average was 0.1852. The change for CNY to SGD was -0.49.
The performance of CNY to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1877 and a 90 day low of 0.1845. This means the 90 day average was 0.1861. The change for CNY to SGD was -0.83.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 SGD
|5.40418 CNY
|5 SGD
|27.02090 CNY
|10 SGD
|54.04180 CNY
|20 SGD
|108.08360 CNY
|50 SGD
|270.20900 CNY
|100 SGD
|540.41800 CNY
|250 SGD
|1,351.04500 CNY
|500 SGD
|2,702.09000 CNY
|1000 SGD
|5,404.18000 CNY
|2000 SGD
|10,808.36000 CNY
|5000 SGD
|27,020.90000 CNY
|10000 SGD
|54,041.80000 CNY