Chinese yuan rmb to Singapore dollars today

Convert CNY to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
185.04 sgd

¥1.000 CNY = S$0.1850 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18600.1877
Low0.18450.1845
Average0.18520.1861
Change-0.49%-0.83%
View full history

1 CNY to SGD stats

The performance of CNY to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1860 and a 30 day low of 0.1845. This means the 30 day average was 0.1852. The change for CNY to SGD was -0.49.

The performance of CNY to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1877 and a 90 day low of 0.1845. This means the 90 day average was 0.1861. The change for CNY to SGD was -0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Singapore Dollar
1 CNY0.18504 SGD
5 CNY0.92521 SGD
10 CNY1.85042 SGD
20 CNY3.70084 SGD
50 CNY9.25210 SGD
100 CNY18.50420 SGD
250 CNY46.26050 SGD
500 CNY92.52100 SGD
1000 CNY185.04200 SGD
2000 CNY370.08400 SGD
5000 CNY925.21000 SGD
10000 CNY1,850.42000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SGD5.40418 CNY
5 SGD27.02090 CNY
10 SGD54.04180 CNY
20 SGD108.08360 CNY
50 SGD270.20900 CNY
100 SGD540.41800 CNY
250 SGD1,351.04500 CNY
500 SGD2,702.09000 CNY
1000 SGD5,404.18000 CNY
2000 SGD10,808.36000 CNY
5000 SGD27,020.90000 CNY
10000 SGD54,041.80000 CNY