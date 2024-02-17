1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Singapore dollars

Convert CNY to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
187.26 sgd

1.00000 CNY = 0.18726 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Singapore Dollar
1 CNY0.18726 SGD
5 CNY0.93632 SGD
10 CNY1.87264 SGD
20 CNY3.74528 SGD
50 CNY9.36320 SGD
100 CNY18.72640 SGD
250 CNY46.81600 SGD
500 CNY93.63200 SGD
1000 CNY187.26400 SGD
2000 CNY374.52800 SGD
5000 CNY936.32000 SGD
10000 CNY1872.64000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SGD5.34006 CNY
5 SGD26.70030 CNY
10 SGD53.40060 CNY
20 SGD106.80120 CNY
50 SGD267.00300 CNY
100 SGD534.00600 CNY
250 SGD1335.01500 CNY
500 SGD2670.03000 CNY
1000 SGD5340.06000 CNY
2000 SGD10680.12000 CNY
5000 SGD26700.30000 CNY
10000 SGD53400.60000 CNY