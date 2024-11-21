1 thousand Singapore dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert SGD to CNY at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ¥5.394 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:17
0

Updated a few seconds ago
High5.42125.4832
Low5.36835.3683
Average5.39415.4271
Change-0.33%-1.47%
The performance of SGD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4212 and a 30 day low of 5.3683. This means the 30 day average was 5.3941. The change for SGD to CNY was -0.33.

The performance of SGD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4832 and a 90 day low of 5.3683. This means the 90 day average was 5.4271. The change for SGD to CNY was -1.47.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SGD5.39393 CNY
5 SGD26.96965 CNY
10 SGD53.93930 CNY
20 SGD107.87860 CNY
50 SGD269.69650 CNY
100 SGD539.39300 CNY
250 SGD1,348.48250 CNY
500 SGD2,696.96500 CNY
1000 SGD5,393.93000 CNY
2000 SGD10,787.86000 CNY
5000 SGD26,969.65000 CNY
10000 SGD53,939.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Singapore Dollar
1 CNY0.18539 SGD
5 CNY0.92697 SGD
10 CNY1.85394 SGD
20 CNY3.70788 SGD
50 CNY9.26970 SGD
100 CNY18.53940 SGD
250 CNY46.34850 SGD
500 CNY92.69700 SGD
1000 CNY185.39400 SGD
2000 CNY370.78800 SGD
5000 CNY926.97000 SGD
10000 CNY1,853.94000 SGD