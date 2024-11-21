Swedish kronor to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert SEK to CNY at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ¥0.6574 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
SEK to CNY conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 SEK to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67540.7016
Low0.65690.6569
Average0.66510.6805
Change-2.68%-6.02%
1 SEK to CNY stats

The performance of SEK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6754 and a 30 day low of 0.6569. This means the 30 day average was 0.6651. The change for SEK to CNY was -2.68.

The performance of SEK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7016 and a 90 day low of 0.6569. This means the 90 day average was 0.6805. The change for SEK to CNY was -6.02.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SEK0.65743 CNY
5 SEK3.28716 CNY
10 SEK6.57431 CNY
20 SEK13.14862 CNY
50 SEK32.87155 CNY
100 SEK65.74310 CNY
250 SEK164.35775 CNY
500 SEK328.71550 CNY
1000 SEK657.43100 CNY
2000 SEK1,314.86200 CNY
5000 SEK3,287.15500 CNY
10000 SEK6,574.31000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swedish Krona
1 CNY1.52107 SEK
5 CNY7.60535 SEK
10 CNY15.21070 SEK
20 CNY30.42140 SEK
50 CNY76.05350 SEK
100 CNY152.10700 SEK
250 CNY380.26750 SEK
500 CNY760.53500 SEK
1000 CNY1,521.07000 SEK
2000 CNY3,042.14000 SEK
5000 CNY7,605.35000 SEK
10000 CNY15,210.70000 SEK