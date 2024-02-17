10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Swedish kronor

Convert CNY to SEK at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
14,522.50 sek

1.00000 CNY = 1.45225 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swedish Krona
1 CNY1.45225 SEK
5 CNY7.26125 SEK
10 CNY14.52250 SEK
20 CNY29.04500 SEK
50 CNY72.61250 SEK
100 CNY145.22500 SEK
250 CNY363.06250 SEK
500 CNY726.12500 SEK
1000 CNY1452.25000 SEK
2000 CNY2904.50000 SEK
5000 CNY7261.25000 SEK
10000 CNY14522.50000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SEK0.68859 CNY
5 SEK3.44293 CNY
10 SEK6.88587 CNY
20 SEK13.77174 CNY
50 SEK34.42935 CNY
100 SEK68.85870 CNY
250 SEK172.14675 CNY
500 SEK344.29350 CNY
1000 SEK688.58700 CNY
2000 SEK1377.17400 CNY
5000 SEK3442.93500 CNY
10000 SEK6885.87000 CNY