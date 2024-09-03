Swedish kronor to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert SEK to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
690.95 cny

kr1.000 SEK = ¥0.6909 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42
SEK to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 SEK to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70160.7016
Low0.67680.6692
Average0.68900.6870
Change2.09%-0.94%
1 SEK to CNY stats

The performance of SEK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7016 and a 30 day low of 0.6768. This means the 30 day average was 0.6890. The change for SEK to CNY was 2.09.

The performance of SEK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7016 and a 90 day low of 0.6692. This means the 90 day average was 0.6870. The change for SEK to CNY was -0.94.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9491.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7351.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0791.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SEK0.69095 CNY
5 SEK3.45474 CNY
10 SEK6.90947 CNY
20 SEK13.81894 CNY
50 SEK34.54735 CNY
100 SEK69.09470 CNY
250 SEK172.73675 CNY
500 SEK345.47350 CNY
1000 SEK690.94700 CNY
2000 SEK1,381.89400 CNY
5000 SEK3,454.73500 CNY
10000 SEK6,909.47000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swedish Krona
1 CNY1.44729 SEK
5 CNY7.23645 SEK
10 CNY14.47290 SEK
20 CNY28.94580 SEK
50 CNY72.36450 SEK
100 CNY144.72900 SEK
250 CNY361.82250 SEK
500 CNY723.64500 SEK
1000 CNY1,447.29000 SEK
2000 CNY2,894.58000 SEK
5000 CNY7,236.45000 SEK
10000 CNY14,472.90000 SEK