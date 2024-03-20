Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert JPY to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
475.89 cny

1.000 JPY = 0.04759 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8877.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2031.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4740.9697.8621.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 JPY4.75894 CNY
1000 JPY47.58940 CNY
1500 JPY71.38410 CNY
2000 JPY95.17880 CNY
3000 JPY142.76820 CNY
5000 JPY237.94700 CNY
5400 JPY256.98276 CNY
10000 JPY475.89400 CNY
15000 JPY713.84100 CNY
20000 JPY951.78800 CNY
25000 JPY1,189.73500 CNY
30000 JPY1,427.68200 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
1 CNY21.01310 JPY
5 CNY105.06550 JPY
10 CNY210.13100 JPY
20 CNY420.26200 JPY
50 CNY1,050.65500 JPY
100 CNY2,101.31000 JPY
250 CNY5,253.27500 JPY
500 CNY10,506.55000 JPY
1000 CNY21,013.10000 JPY
2000 CNY42,026.20000 JPY
5000 CNY105,065.50000 JPY
10000 CNY210,131.00000 JPY