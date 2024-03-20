Japanese yen to Canadian dollars today

Convert JPY to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
89.20 cad

1.000 JPY = 0.008920 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8877.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2031.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4740.9697.8621.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Canadian Dollar
100 JPY0.89200 CAD
1000 JPY8.91996 CAD
1500 JPY13.37994 CAD
2000 JPY17.83992 CAD
3000 JPY26.75988 CAD
5000 JPY44.59980 CAD
5400 JPY48.16778 CAD
10000 JPY89.19960 CAD
15000 JPY133.79940 CAD
20000 JPY178.39920 CAD
25000 JPY222.99900 CAD
30000 JPY267.59880 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 CAD112.10800 JPY
5 CAD560.54000 JPY
10 CAD1,121.08000 JPY
20 CAD2,242.16000 JPY
50 CAD5,605.40000 JPY
100 CAD11,210.80000 JPY
250 CAD28,027.00000 JPY
500 CAD56,054.00000 JPY
1000 CAD112,108.00000 JPY
2000 CAD224,216.00000 JPY
5000 CAD560,540.00000 JPY
10000 CAD1,121,080.00000 JPY