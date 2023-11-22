2000 Canadian dollars to Japanese yen

Convert CAD to JPY at the real exchange rate

2000 cad
218536 jpy

1.00000 CAD = 109.26800 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.088890.71281.49031.663940.9623518.7224
1 GBP1.1475811.2495104.1011.710251.909531.1043721.4857
1 USD0.918450.80032183.31451.368751.528230.8838517.1954
1 INR0.01102380.009606010.012002710.01642870.0183430.01060860.206391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 CAD109.26800 JPY
5 CAD546.34000 JPY
10 CAD1092.68000 JPY
20 CAD2185.36000 JPY
50 CAD5463.40000 JPY
100 CAD10926.80000 JPY
250 CAD27317.00000 JPY
500 CAD54634.00000 JPY
1000 CAD109268.00000 JPY
2000 CAD218536.00000 JPY
5000 CAD546340.00000 JPY
10000 CAD1092680.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Canadian Dollar
100 JPY0.91518 CAD
1000 JPY9.15185 CAD
1500 JPY13.72777 CAD
2000 JPY18.30370 CAD
3000 JPY27.45555 CAD
5000 JPY45.75925 CAD
5400 JPY49.41999 CAD
10000 JPY91.51850 CAD
15000 JPY137.27775 CAD
20000 JPY183.03700 CAD
25000 JPY228.79625 CAD
30000 JPY274.55550 CAD