Hungarian forints to Japanese yen today

Convert HUF to JPY at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
4,171 jpy

1.000 HUF = 0.4171 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6931.4731.6590.96818.198
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1621.7241.9431.13321.301
1 USD0.9160.783183.1021.351.5210.88716.674
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Japanese Yen
2000 HUF834.13800 JPY
5000 HUF2,085.34500 JPY
10000 HUF4,170.69000 JPY
15000 HUF6,256.03500 JPY
20000 HUF8,341.38000 JPY
30000 HUF12,512.07000 JPY
40000 HUF16,682.76000 JPY
50000 HUF20,853.45000 JPY
60000 HUF25,024.14000 JPY
100000 HUF41,706.90000 JPY
150000 HUF62,560.35000 JPY
200000 HUF83,413.80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hungarian Forint
100 JPY239.76900 HUF
1000 JPY2,397.69000 HUF
1500 JPY3,596.53500 HUF
2000 JPY4,795.38000 HUF
3000 JPY7,193.07000 HUF
5000 JPY11,988.45000 HUF
5400 JPY12,947.52600 HUF
10000 JPY23,976.90000 HUF
15000 JPY35,965.35000 HUF
20000 JPY47,953.80000 HUF
25000 JPY59,942.25000 HUF
30000 JPY71,930.70000 HUF