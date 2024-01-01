Indonesian rupiahs to Japanese yen today

Convert IDR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
9,609 jpy

1.000 IDR = 0.009609 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6571.4721.6590.96718.204
1 GBP1.17111.278106.181.7241.9431.13321.321
1 USD0.9170.783183.11.351.5210.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Japanese Yen
1 IDR0.00961 JPY
5 IDR0.04804 JPY
10 IDR0.09609 JPY
20 IDR0.19217 JPY
50 IDR0.48043 JPY
100 IDR0.96087 JPY
250 IDR2.40216 JPY
500 IDR4.80432 JPY
1000 IDR9.60865 JPY
2000 IDR19.21730 JPY
5000 IDR48.04325 JPY
10000 IDR96.08650 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Indonesian Rupiah
100 JPY10,407.30000 IDR
1000 JPY104,073.00000 IDR
1500 JPY156,109.50000 IDR
2000 JPY208,146.00000 IDR
3000 JPY312,219.00000 IDR
5000 JPY520,365.00000 IDR
5400 JPY561,994.20000 IDR
10000 JPY1,040,730.00000 IDR
15000 JPY1,561,095.00000 IDR
20000 JPY2,081,460.00000 IDR
25000 JPY2,601,825.00000 IDR
30000 JPY3,122,190.00000 IDR