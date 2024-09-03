Indonesian rupiah to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Japanese yen is currently 0.009 today, reflecting a -0.729% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a 0.929% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 0.009 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.009 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.640% decrease in value.