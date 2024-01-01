Indian rupees to British pounds sterling today
Convert INR to GBP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupee
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
|1 INR
|0.00947 GBP
|5 INR
|0.04733 GBP
|10 INR
|0.09466 GBP
|20 INR
|0.18931 GBP
|50 INR
|0.47328 GBP
|100 INR
|0.94656 GBP
|250 INR
|2.36639 GBP
|300 INR
|2.83967 GBP
|500 INR
|4.73279 GBP
|600 INR
|5.67934 GBP
|1000 INR
|9.46557 GBP
|2000 INR
|18.93114 GBP
|5000 INR
|47.32785 GBP
|10000 INR
|94.65570 GBP
|25000 INR
|236.63925 GBP
|50000 INR
|473.27850 GBP
|100000 INR
|946.55700 GBP
|1000000 INR
|9,465.57000 GBP
|1000000000 INR
|9,465,570.00000 GBP
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Indian Rupee
|1 GBP
|105.64600 INR
|5 GBP
|528.23000 INR
|10 GBP
|1,056.46000 INR
|20 GBP
|2,112.92000 INR
|50 GBP
|5,282.30000 INR
|100 GBP
|10,564.60000 INR
|250 GBP
|26,411.50000 INR
|500 GBP
|52,823.00000 INR
|1000 GBP
|105,646.00000 INR
|2000 GBP
|211,292.00000 INR
|5000 GBP
|528,230.00000 INR
|10000 GBP
|1,056,460.00000 INR