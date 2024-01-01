Indian rupees to British pounds sterling today

Convert INR to GBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
94.66 gbp

1.000 INR = 0.009466 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.532278.61.343
1 CAD0.73610.6782.7050.5791.128205.1770.989
1 EUR1.0871.47613.9910.8541.665302.7691.459
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8580.366

How to convert Indian rupees to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 INR0.00947 GBP
5 INR0.04733 GBP
10 INR0.09466 GBP
20 INR0.18931 GBP
50 INR0.47328 GBP
100 INR0.94656 GBP
250 INR2.36639 GBP
300 INR2.83967 GBP
500 INR4.73279 GBP
600 INR5.67934 GBP
1000 INR9.46557 GBP
2000 INR18.93114 GBP
5000 INR47.32785 GBP
10000 INR94.65570 GBP
25000 INR236.63925 GBP
50000 INR473.27850 GBP
100000 INR946.55700 GBP
1000000 INR9,465.57000 GBP
1000000000 INR9,465,570.00000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Indian Rupee
1 GBP105.64600 INR
5 GBP528.23000 INR
10 GBP1,056.46000 INR
20 GBP2,112.92000 INR
50 GBP5,282.30000 INR
100 GBP10,564.60000 INR
250 GBP26,411.50000 INR
500 GBP52,823.00000 INR
1000 GBP105,646.00000 INR
2000 GBP211,292.00000 INR
5000 GBP528,230.00000 INR
10000 GBP1,056,460.00000 INR