20 Indian rupees to British pounds sterling

Convert INR to GBP at the real exchange rate

20 inr
0.19 gbp

1.00000 INR = 0.00962 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.370550.91913.672550.8012821.528822851.34215
1 CAD0.72963410.670622.679620.5846431.11548207.9460.979278
1 EUR1.0881.4911613.995730.87181.66335310.081.46026
1 AED0.272290.3731880.25026710.2181810.41628277.60280.365455

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 INR0.00962 GBP
5 INR0.04809 GBP
10 INR0.09618 GBP
20 INR0.19235 GBP
50 INR0.48088 GBP
100 INR0.96176 GBP
250 INR2.40439 GBP
500 INR4.80878 GBP
1000 INR9.61756 GBP
2000 INR19.23512 GBP
5000 INR48.08780 GBP
10000 INR96.17560 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Indian Rupee
1 GBP103.97600 INR
5 GBP519.88000 INR
10 GBP1039.76000 INR
20 GBP2079.52000 INR
50 GBP5198.80000 INR
100 GBP10397.60000 INR
250 GBP25994.00000 INR
500 GBP51988.00000 INR
1000 GBP103976.00000 INR
2000 GBP207952.00000 INR
5000 GBP519880.00000 INR
10000 GBP1039760.00000 INR