US dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert USD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
3,672.50 aed

1.000 USD = 3.673 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1130.0010.0010.0010.0050.013
1 INR16.12211.8230.0160.0110.0090.0870.202
1 JPY8.8410.54810.0090.0060.0050.0480.111
1 CAD986.56561.195111.58610.6780.5795.30312.375

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 USD3.67250 AED
5 USD18.36250 AED
10 USD36.72500 AED
20 USD73.45000 AED
50 USD183.62500 AED
100 USD367.25000 AED
250 USD918.12500 AED
500 USD1,836.25000 AED
1000 USD3,672.50000 AED
2000 USD7,345.00000 AED
5000 USD18,362.50000 AED
10000 USD36,725.00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / US Dollar
1 AED0.27229 USD
5 AED1.36147 USD
10 AED2.72294 USD
20 AED5.44588 USD
50 AED13.61470 USD
100 AED27.22940 USD
250 AED68.07350 USD
500 AED136.14700 USD
1000 AED272.29400 USD
2000 AED544.58800 USD
5000 AED1,361.47000 USD
10000 AED2,722.94000 USD