Bulgarian levs to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BGN to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,036.43 aed

1.000 BGN = 2.036 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BGN2.03643 AED
5 BGN10.18215 AED
10 BGN20.36430 AED
20 BGN40.72860 AED
50 BGN101.82150 AED
100 BGN203.64300 AED
250 BGN509.10750 AED
500 BGN1,018.21500 AED
1000 BGN2,036.43000 AED
2000 BGN4,072.86000 AED
5000 BGN10,182.15000 AED
10000 BGN20,364.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 AED0.49106 BGN
5 AED2.45528 BGN
10 AED4.91055 BGN
20 AED9.82110 BGN
50 AED24.55275 BGN
100 AED49.10550 BGN
250 AED122.76375 BGN
500 AED245.52750 BGN
1000 AED491.05500 BGN
2000 AED982.11000 BGN
5000 AED2,455.27500 BGN
10000 AED4,910.55000 BGN