1,000 bgn
511.30 eur

1.000 BGN = 0.5113 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Euro
1 BGN0.51130 EUR
5 BGN2.55651 EUR
10 BGN5.11303 EUR
20 BGN10.22606 EUR
50 BGN25.56515 EUR
100 BGN51.13030 EUR
250 BGN127.82575 EUR
500 BGN255.65150 EUR
1000 BGN511.30300 EUR
2000 BGN1,022.60600 EUR
5000 BGN2,556.51500 EUR
10000 BGN5,113.03000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bulgarian Lev
1 EUR1.95579 BGN
5 EUR9.77895 BGN
10 EUR19.55790 BGN
20 EUR39.11580 BGN
50 EUR97.78950 BGN
100 EUR195.57900 BGN
250 EUR488.94750 BGN
500 EUR977.89500 BGN
1000 EUR1,955.79000 BGN
2000 EUR3,911.58000 BGN
5000 EUR9,778.95000 BGN
10000 EUR19,557.90000 BGN