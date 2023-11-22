10 Euros to Bulgarian levs

Convert EUR to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 eur
19.56 bgn

1.00000 EUR = 1.95573 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
How to convert Euros to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Bulgarian Lev
1 EUR1.95573 BGN
5 EUR9.77865 BGN
10 EUR19.55730 BGN
20 EUR39.11460 BGN
50 EUR97.78650 BGN
100 EUR195.57300 BGN
250 EUR488.93250 BGN
500 EUR977.86500 BGN
1000 EUR1955.73000 BGN
2000 EUR3911.46000 BGN
5000 EUR9778.65000 BGN
10000 EUR19557.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Euro
1 BGN0.51132 EUR
5 BGN2.55659 EUR
10 BGN5.11319 EUR
20 BGN10.22638 EUR
50 BGN25.56595 EUR
100 BGN51.13190 EUR
250 BGN127.82975 EUR
500 BGN255.65950 EUR
1000 BGN511.31900 EUR
2000 BGN1022.63800 EUR
5000 BGN2556.59500 EUR
10000 BGN5113.19000 EUR