Swedish kronor to Bulgarian levs today

Convert SEK to BGN

1,000 sek
171.81 bgn

kr1.000 SEK = лв0.1718 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate
SEK to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 SEK to BGN
High0.17270.1744
Low0.16900.1665
Average0.17090.1711
Change1.54%-0.75%
1 SEK to BGN stats

The performance of SEK to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1727 and a 30 day low of 0.1690. This means the 30 day average was 0.1709. The change for SEK to BGN was 1.54.

The performance of SEK to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1744 and a 90 day low of 0.1665. This means the 90 day average was 0.1711. The change for SEK to BGN was -0.75.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7291.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0741.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bulgarian Lev
1 SEK0.17181 BGN
5 SEK0.85903 BGN
10 SEK1.71806 BGN
20 SEK3.43612 BGN
50 SEK8.59030 BGN
100 SEK17.18060 BGN
250 SEK42.95150 BGN
500 SEK85.90300 BGN
1000 SEK171.80600 BGN
2000 SEK343.61200 BGN
5000 SEK859.03000 BGN
10000 SEK1,718.06000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swedish Krona
1 BGN5.82050 SEK
5 BGN29.10250 SEK
10 BGN58.20500 SEK
20 BGN116.41000 SEK
50 BGN291.02500 SEK
100 BGN582.05000 SEK
250 BGN1,455.12500 SEK
500 BGN2,910.25000 SEK
1000 BGN5,820.50000 SEK
2000 BGN11,641.00000 SEK
5000 BGN29,102.50000 SEK
10000 BGN58,205.00000 SEK