Hong Kong dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert HKD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
230.10 bgn

1.000 HKD = 0.2301 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
100 HKD23.01000 BGN
200 HKD46.02000 BGN
300 HKD69.03000 BGN
500 HKD115.05000 BGN
1000 HKD230.10000 BGN
2000 HKD460.20000 BGN
2500 HKD575.25000 BGN
3000 HKD690.30000 BGN
4000 HKD920.40000 BGN
5000 HKD1,150.50000 BGN
10000 HKD2,301.00000 BGN
20000 HKD4,602.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BGN4.34593 HKD
5 BGN21.72965 HKD
10 BGN43.45930 HKD
20 BGN86.91860 HKD
50 BGN217.29650 HKD
100 BGN434.59300 HKD
250 BGN1,086.48250 HKD
500 BGN2,172.96500 HKD
1000 BGN4,345.93000 HKD
2000 BGN8,691.86000 HKD
5000 BGN21,729.65000 HKD
10000 BGN43,459.30000 HKD