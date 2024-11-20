Hong Kong dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert HKD to BGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = лв0.2374 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
HKD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 HKD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23870.2387
Low0.23030.2242
Average0.23430.2296
Change2.06%5.20%
1 HKD to BGN stats

The performance of HKD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2387 and a 30 day low of 0.2303. This means the 30 day average was 0.2343. The change for HKD to BGN was 2.06.

The performance of HKD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2387 and a 90 day low of 0.2242. This means the 90 day average was 0.2296. The change for HKD to BGN was 5.20.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.240.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.19911.7021.9481.21.774107.221
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
100 HKD23.73990 BGN
200 HKD47.47980 BGN
300 HKD71.21970 BGN
500 HKD118.69950 BGN
1000 HKD237.39900 BGN
2000 HKD474.79800 BGN
2500 HKD593.49750 BGN
3000 HKD712.19700 BGN
4000 HKD949.59600 BGN
5000 HKD1,186.99500 BGN
10000 HKD2,373.99000 BGN
20000 HKD4,747.98000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BGN4.21233 HKD
5 BGN21.06165 HKD
10 BGN42.12330 HKD
20 BGN84.24660 HKD
50 BGN210.61650 HKD
100 BGN421.23300 HKD
250 BGN1,053.08250 HKD
500 BGN2,106.16500 HKD
1000 BGN4,212.33000 HKD
2000 BGN8,424.66000 HKD
5000 BGN21,061.65000 HKD
10000 BGN42,123.30000 HKD