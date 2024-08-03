Euros to Bulgarian levs today

Convert EUR to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,955.54 bgn

€1.000 EUR = лв1.956 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95851.9598
Low1.95291.9515
Average1.95581.9559
Change-0.02%0.05%
1 EUR to BGN stats

The performance of EUR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9585 and a 30 day low of 1.9529. This means the 30 day average was 1.9558. The change for EUR to BGN was -0.02.

The performance of EUR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9598 and a 90 day low of 1.9515. This means the 90 day average was 1.9559. The change for EUR to BGN was 0.05.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Bulgarian Lev
1 EUR1.95554 BGN
5 EUR9.77770 BGN
10 EUR19.55540 BGN
20 EUR39.11080 BGN
50 EUR97.77700 BGN
100 EUR195.55400 BGN
250 EUR488.88500 BGN
500 EUR977.77000 BGN
1000 EUR1,955.54000 BGN
2000 EUR3,911.08000 BGN
5000 EUR9,777.70000 BGN
10000 EUR19,555.40000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Euro
1 BGN0.51137 EUR
5 BGN2.55684 EUR
10 BGN5.11367 EUR
20 BGN10.22734 EUR
50 BGN25.56835 EUR
100 BGN51.13670 EUR
250 BGN127.84175 EUR
500 BGN255.68350 EUR
1000 BGN511.36700 EUR
2000 BGN1,022.73400 EUR
5000 BGN2,556.83500 EUR
10000 BGN5,113.67000 EUR