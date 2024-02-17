5000 Euros to Bulgarian levs

Convert EUR to BGN at the real exchange rate

5,000 eur
9,779.60 bgn

1.00000 EUR = 1.95592 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Bulgarian Lev
1 EUR1.95592 BGN
5 EUR9.77960 BGN
10 EUR19.55920 BGN
20 EUR39.11840 BGN
50 EUR97.79600 BGN
100 EUR195.59200 BGN
250 EUR488.98000 BGN
500 EUR977.96000 BGN
1000 EUR1955.92000 BGN
2000 EUR3911.84000 BGN
5000 EUR9779.60000 BGN
10000 EUR19559.20000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Euro
1 BGN0.51127 EUR
5 BGN2.55634 EUR
10 BGN5.11269 EUR
20 BGN10.22538 EUR
50 BGN25.56345 EUR
100 BGN51.12690 EUR
250 BGN127.81725 EUR
500 BGN255.63450 EUR
1000 BGN511.26900 EUR
2000 BGN1022.53800 EUR
5000 BGN2556.34500 EUR
10000 BGN5112.69000 EUR