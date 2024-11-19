500 Bulgarian levs to Euros

Convert BGN to EUR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = €0.5110 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
BGN to EUR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 BGN to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51160.5121
Low0.50960.5096
Average0.51120.5113
Change-0.02%-0.04%
1 BGN to EUR stats

The performance of BGN to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5116 and a 30 day low of 0.5096. This means the 30 day average was 0.5112. The change for BGN to EUR was -0.02.

The performance of BGN to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5121 and a 90 day low of 0.5096. This means the 90 day average was 0.5113. The change for BGN to EUR was -0.04.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Euro
1 BGN0.51100 EUR
5 BGN2.55497 EUR
10 BGN5.10995 EUR
20 BGN10.21990 EUR
50 BGN25.54975 EUR
100 BGN51.09950 EUR
250 BGN127.74875 EUR
500 BGN255.49750 EUR
1000 BGN510.99500 EUR
2000 BGN1,021.99000 EUR
5000 BGN2,554.97500 EUR
10000 BGN5,109.95000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bulgarian Lev
1 EUR1.95697 BGN
5 EUR9.78485 BGN
10 EUR19.56970 BGN
20 EUR39.13940 BGN
50 EUR97.84850 BGN
100 EUR195.69700 BGN
250 EUR489.24250 BGN
500 EUR978.48500 BGN
1000 EUR1,956.97000 BGN
2000 EUR3,913.94000 BGN
5000 EUR9,784.85000 BGN
10000 EUR19,569.70000 BGN