Japanese yen to Bulgarian levs today

Convert JPY to BGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
122.32 bgn

¥1.000 JPY = лв0.01223 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

JPY to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01220.0122
Low0.01120.0112
Average0.01150.0115
Change8.98%3.68%
View full history

1 JPY to BGN stats

The performance of JPY to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0112. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to BGN was 8.98.

The performance of JPY to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to BGN was 3.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bulgarian Lev
100 JPY1.22320 BGN
1000 JPY12.23200 BGN
1500 JPY18.34800 BGN
2000 JPY24.46400 BGN
3000 JPY36.69600 BGN
5000 JPY61.16000 BGN
5400 JPY66.05280 BGN
10000 JPY122.32000 BGN
15000 JPY183.48000 BGN
20000 JPY244.64000 BGN
25000 JPY305.80000 BGN
30000 JPY366.96000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Japanese Yen
1 BGN81.75300 JPY
5 BGN408.76500 JPY
10 BGN817.53000 JPY
20 BGN1,635.06000 JPY
50 BGN4,087.65000 JPY
100 BGN8,175.30000 JPY
250 BGN20,438.25000 JPY
500 BGN40,876.50000 JPY
1000 BGN81,753.00000 JPY
2000 BGN163,506.00000 JPY
5000 BGN408,765.00000 JPY
10000 BGN817,530.00000 JPY