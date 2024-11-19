1 Bulgarian lev to Japanese yen

Convert BGN to JPY at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ¥83.50 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 BGN to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High85.074785.0747
Low83.101479.7672
Average84.077482.7457
Change0.51%0.93%
1 BGN to JPY stats

The performance of BGN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 85.0747 and a 30 day low of 83.1014. This means the 30 day average was 84.0774. The change for BGN to JPY was 0.51.

The performance of BGN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 85.0747 and a 90 day low of 79.7672. This means the 90 day average was 82.7457. The change for BGN to JPY was 0.93.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Japanese Yen
1 BGN83.50330 JPY
5 BGN417.51650 JPY
10 BGN835.03300 JPY
20 BGN1,670.06600 JPY
50 BGN4,175.16500 JPY
100 BGN8,350.33000 JPY
250 BGN20,875.82500 JPY
500 BGN41,751.65000 JPY
1000 BGN83,503.30000 JPY
2000 BGN167,006.60000 JPY
5000 BGN417,516.50000 JPY
10000 BGN835,033.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bulgarian Lev
100 JPY1.19756 BGN
1000 JPY11.97560 BGN
1500 JPY17.96340 BGN
2000 JPY23.95120 BGN
3000 JPY35.92680 BGN
5000 JPY59.87800 BGN
5400 JPY64.66824 BGN
10000 JPY119.75600 BGN
15000 JPY179.63400 BGN
20000 JPY239.51200 BGN
25000 JPY299.39000 BGN
30000 JPY359.26800 BGN