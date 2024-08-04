Malaysian ringgits to Japanese yen today

Convert MYR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
32,620 jpy

RM1.000 MYR = ¥32.62 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.381934.3819
Low32.618732.5291
Average33.491833.4554
Change-4.46%0.28%
1 MYR to JPY stats

The performance of MYR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.3819 and a 30 day low of 32.6187. This means the 30 day average was 33.4918. The change for MYR to JPY was -4.46.

The performance of MYR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.3819 and a 90 day low of 32.5291. This means the 90 day average was 33.4554. The change for MYR to JPY was 0.28.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Japanese Yen
1 MYR32.62020 JPY
5 MYR163.10100 JPY
10 MYR326.20200 JPY
20 MYR652.40400 JPY
50 MYR1,631.01000 JPY
100 MYR3,262.02000 JPY
250 MYR8,155.05000 JPY
500 MYR16,310.10000 JPY
1000 MYR32,620.20000 JPY
2000 MYR65,240.40000 JPY
5000 MYR163,101.00000 JPY
10000 MYR326,202.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Malaysian Ringgit
100 JPY3.06558 MYR
1000 JPY30.65580 MYR
1500 JPY45.98370 MYR
2000 JPY61.31160 MYR
3000 JPY91.96740 MYR
5000 JPY153.27900 MYR
5400 JPY165.54132 MYR
10000 JPY306.55800 MYR
15000 JPY459.83700 MYR
20000 JPY613.11600 MYR
25000 JPY766.39500 MYR
30000 JPY919.67400 MYR