Chinese yuan rmb to Japanese yen today

Convert CNY to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
20,438 jpy

¥1.000 CNY = ¥20.44 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

CNY to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.209222.2259
Low20.438120.4381
Average21.565621.6676
Change-7.95%-3.68%
1 CNY to JPY stats

The performance of CNY to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.2092 and a 30 day low of 20.4381. This means the 30 day average was 21.5656. The change for CNY to JPY was -7.95.

The performance of CNY to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.2259 and a 90 day low of 20.4381. This means the 90 day average was 21.6676. The change for CNY to JPY was -3.68.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
1 CNY20.43810 JPY
5 CNY102.19050 JPY
10 CNY204.38100 JPY
20 CNY408.76200 JPY
50 CNY1,021.90500 JPY
100 CNY2,043.81000 JPY
250 CNY5,109.52500 JPY
500 CNY10,219.05000 JPY
1000 CNY20,438.10000 JPY
2000 CNY40,876.20000 JPY
5000 CNY102,190.50000 JPY
10000 CNY204,381.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 JPY4.89282 CNY
1000 JPY48.92820 CNY
1500 JPY73.39230 CNY
2000 JPY97.85640 CNY
3000 JPY146.78460 CNY
5000 JPY244.64100 CNY
5400 JPY264.21228 CNY
10000 JPY489.28200 CNY
15000 JPY733.92300 CNY
20000 JPY978.56400 CNY
25000 JPY1,223.20500 CNY
30000 JPY1,467.84600 CNY