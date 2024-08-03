Chinese yuan rmb to Japanese yen today
Convert CNY to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|22.2092
|22.2259
|Low
|20.4381
|20.4381
|Average
|21.5656
|21.6676
|Change
|-7.95%
|-3.68%
|View full history
1 CNY to JPY stats
The performance of CNY to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.2092 and a 30 day low of 20.4381. This means the 30 day average was 21.5656. The change for CNY to JPY was -7.95.
The performance of CNY to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.2259 and a 90 day low of 20.4381. This means the 90 day average was 21.6676. The change for CNY to JPY was -3.68.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Japanese yen
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
|1 CNY
|20.43810 JPY
|5 CNY
|102.19050 JPY
|10 CNY
|204.38100 JPY
|20 CNY
|408.76200 JPY
|50 CNY
|1,021.90500 JPY
|100 CNY
|2,043.81000 JPY
|250 CNY
|5,109.52500 JPY
|500 CNY
|10,219.05000 JPY
|1000 CNY
|20,438.10000 JPY
|2000 CNY
|40,876.20000 JPY
|5000 CNY
|102,190.50000 JPY
|10000 CNY
|204,381.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
|100 JPY
|4.89282 CNY
|1000 JPY
|48.92820 CNY
|1500 JPY
|73.39230 CNY
|2000 JPY
|97.85640 CNY
|3000 JPY
|146.78460 CNY
|5000 JPY
|244.64100 CNY
|5400 JPY
|264.21228 CNY
|10000 JPY
|489.28200 CNY
|15000 JPY
|733.92300 CNY
|20000 JPY
|978.56400 CNY
|25000 JPY
|1,223.20500 CNY
|30000 JPY
|1,467.84600 CNY