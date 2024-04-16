2,000 Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert JPY to CNY at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Japanese yen
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
|100 JPY
|4.69079 CNY
|1000 JPY
|46.90790 CNY
|1500 JPY
|70.36185 CNY
|2000 JPY
|93.81580 CNY
|3000 JPY
|140.72370 CNY
|5000 JPY
|234.53950 CNY
|5400 JPY
|253.30266 CNY
|10000 JPY
|469.07900 CNY
|15000 JPY
|703.61850 CNY
|20000 JPY
|938.15800 CNY
|25000 JPY
|1,172.69750 CNY
|30000 JPY
|1,407.23700 CNY
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
|1 CNY
|21.31840 JPY
|5 CNY
|106.59200 JPY
|10 CNY
|213.18400 JPY
|20 CNY
|426.36800 JPY
|50 CNY
|1,065.92000 JPY
|100 CNY
|2,131.84000 JPY
|250 CNY
|5,329.60000 JPY
|500 CNY
|10,659.20000 JPY
|1000 CNY
|21,318.40000 JPY
|2000 CNY
|42,636.80000 JPY
|5000 CNY
|106,592.00000 JPY
|10000 CNY
|213,184.00000 JPY