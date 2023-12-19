2000 Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
|100 JPY
|4.94735 CNY
|1000 JPY
|49.47350 CNY
|1500 JPY
|74.21025 CNY
|2000 JPY
|98.94700 CNY
|3000 JPY
|148.42050 CNY
|5000 JPY
|247.36750 CNY
|5400 JPY
|267.15690 CNY
|10000 JPY
|494.73500 CNY
|15000 JPY
|742.10250 CNY
|20000 JPY
|989.47000 CNY
|25000 JPY
|1236.83750 CNY
|30000 JPY
|1484.20500 CNY
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
|1 CNY
|20.21280 JPY
|5 CNY
|101.06400 JPY
|10 CNY
|202.12800 JPY
|20 CNY
|404.25600 JPY
|50 CNY
|1010.64000 JPY
|100 CNY
|2021.28000 JPY
|250 CNY
|5053.20000 JPY
|500 CNY
|10106.40000 JPY
|1000 CNY
|20212.80000 JPY
|2000 CNY
|40425.60000 JPY
|5000 CNY
|101064.00000 JPY
|10000 CNY
|202128.00000 JPY