10 thousand Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert JPY to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 jpy
494.84 cny

1.00000 JPY = 0.04948 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.785330.91141.479291.334850.861657.11851.3287
1 GBP1.2733511.160561.883651.699731.097219.064341.6919
1 EUR1.09720.86165511.623081.46460.945427.810421.45785
1 AUD0.6760.5308830.61611410.9023590.5824754.812110.898201

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 JPY4.94839 CNY
1000 JPY49.48390 CNY
1500 JPY74.22585 CNY
2000 JPY98.96780 CNY
3000 JPY148.45170 CNY
5000 JPY247.41950 CNY
5400 JPY267.21306 CNY
10000 JPY494.83900 CNY
15000 JPY742.25850 CNY
20000 JPY989.67800 CNY
25000 JPY1237.09750 CNY
30000 JPY1484.51700 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
1 CNY20.20860 JPY
5 CNY101.04300 JPY
10 CNY202.08600 JPY
20 CNY404.17200 JPY
50 CNY1010.43000 JPY
100 CNY2020.86000 JPY
250 CNY5052.15000 JPY
500 CNY10104.30000 JPY
1000 CNY20208.60000 JPY
2000 CNY40417.20000 JPY
5000 CNY101043.00000 JPY
10000 CNY202086.00000 JPY