Canadian Dollar (CAD)
The Canadian dollar is the official currency of Canada. It’s the 5th most common reserve currency in the world. The code for the Canadian dollar is CAD and the symbol is $. The currency is issued by the Bank of Canada and printed by the Canadian Bank Note Company in Ottawa. The Canadian dollar is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Canadian Dollar
Currency symbol
C$
CAD exchange rates
|USD
|INR
|EUR
|GBP
|PKR
|AUD
|CNY
|PHP
|From CAD
|0.72780
|60.56190
|0.66820
|0.58451
|209.06100
|1.12030
|5.27151
|40.53580
|To CAD
|1.37400
|0.01651
|1.49656
|1.71084
|0.00478
|0.89262
|0.18970
|0.02467
