Canadian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert CAD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
11,247.70 mvr

1.00000 CAD = 11.24770 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:01
How to convert Canadian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CAD11.24770 MVR
5 CAD56.23850 MVR
10 CAD112.47700 MVR
20 CAD224.95400 MVR
50 CAD562.38500 MVR
100 CAD1124.77000 MVR
250 CAD2811.92500 MVR
500 CAD5623.85000 MVR
1000 CAD11247.70000 MVR
2000 CAD22495.40000 MVR
5000 CAD56238.50000 MVR
10000 CAD112477.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Canadian Dollar
1 MVR0.08891 CAD
5 MVR0.44453 CAD
10 MVR0.88907 CAD
20 MVR1.77814 CAD
50 MVR4.44534 CAD
100 MVR8.89069 CAD
250 MVR22.22672 CAD
500 MVR44.45345 CAD
1000 MVR88.90690 CAD
2000 MVR177.81380 CAD
5000 MVR444.53450 CAD
10000 MVR889.06900 CAD