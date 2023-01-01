Chinese yuan rmb to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert CNY to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
2134.56 mvr

1.00000 CNY = 2.13456 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CNY2.13456 MVR
5 CNY10.67280 MVR
10 CNY21.34560 MVR
20 CNY42.69120 MVR
50 CNY106.72800 MVR
100 CNY213.45600 MVR
250 CNY533.64000 MVR
500 CNY1067.28000 MVR
1000 CNY2134.56000 MVR
2000 CNY4269.12000 MVR
5000 CNY10672.80000 MVR
10000 CNY21345.60000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MVR0.46848 CNY
5 MVR2.34240 CNY
10 MVR4.68480 CNY
20 MVR9.36960 CNY
50 MVR23.42400 CNY
100 MVR46.84800 CNY
250 MVR117.12000 CNY
500 MVR234.24000 CNY
1000 MVR468.48000 CNY
2000 MVR936.96000 CNY
5000 MVR2342.40000 CNY
10000 MVR4684.80000 CNY