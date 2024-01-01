Chinese yuan rmb to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert CNY to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,120.80 mvr

¥1.000 CNY = MVR2.121 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12752.1362
Low2.09012.0901
Average2.10122.1104
Change1.29%0.83%
View full history

1 CNY to MVR stats

The performance of CNY to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1275 and a 30 day low of 2.0901. This means the 30 day average was 2.1012. The change for CNY to MVR was 1.29.

The performance of CNY to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1362 and a 90 day low of 2.0901. This means the 90 day average was 2.1104. The change for CNY to MVR was 0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CNY2.12080 MVR
5 CNY10.60400 MVR
10 CNY21.20800 MVR
20 CNY42.41600 MVR
50 CNY106.04000 MVR
100 CNY212.08000 MVR
250 CNY530.20000 MVR
500 CNY1,060.40000 MVR
1000 CNY2,120.80000 MVR
2000 CNY4,241.60000 MVR
5000 CNY10,604.00000 MVR
10000 CNY21,208.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MVR0.47152 CNY
5 MVR2.35760 CNY
10 MVR4.71519 CNY
20 MVR9.43038 CNY
50 MVR23.57595 CNY
100 MVR47.15190 CNY
250 MVR117.87975 CNY
500 MVR235.75950 CNY
1000 MVR471.51900 CNY
2000 MVR943.03800 CNY
5000 MVR2,357.59500 CNY
10000 MVR4,715.19000 CNY