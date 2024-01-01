Hong Kong dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert HKD to MVR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = MVR1.978 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
HKD to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MVR
1 HKD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.98601.9860
Low1.95561.9485
Average1.97471.9704
Change-0.20%1.44%
1 HKD to MVR stats

The performance of HKD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9860 and a 30 day low of 1.9556. This means the 30 day average was 1.9747. The change for HKD to MVR was -0.20.

The performance of HKD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9860 and a 90 day low of 1.9485. This means the 90 day average was 1.9704. The change for HKD to MVR was 1.44.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
100 HKD197.84000 MVR
200 HKD395.68000 MVR
300 HKD593.52000 MVR
500 HKD989.20000 MVR
1000 HKD1,978.40000 MVR
2000 HKD3,956.80000 MVR
2500 HKD4,946.00000 MVR
3000 HKD5,935.20000 MVR
4000 HKD7,913.60000 MVR
5000 HKD9,892.00000 MVR
10000 HKD19,784.00000 MVR
20000 HKD39,568.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MVR0.50546 HKD
5 MVR2.52730 HKD
10 MVR5.05459 HKD
20 MVR10.10918 HKD
50 MVR25.27295 HKD
100 MVR50.54590 HKD
250 MVR126.36475 HKD
500 MVR252.72950 HKD
1000 MVR505.45900 HKD
2000 MVR1,010.91800 HKD
5000 MVR2,527.29500 HKD
10000 MVR5,054.59000 HKD