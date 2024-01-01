Turkish liras to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert TRY to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
457.73 mvr

TL1.000 TRY = MVR0.4577 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TRY to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46860.4790
Low0.45770.4577
Average0.46230.4689
Change-1.92%-3.01%
View full history

1 TRY to MVR stats

The performance of TRY to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4686 and a 30 day low of 0.4577. This means the 30 day average was 0.4623. The change for TRY to MVR was -1.92.

The performance of TRY to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4790 and a 90 day low of 0.4577. This means the 90 day average was 0.4689. The change for TRY to MVR was -3.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkish liras to Maldivian rufiyaas

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TRY0.45773 MVR
5 TRY2.28864 MVR
10 TRY4.57727 MVR
20 TRY9.15454 MVR
50 TRY22.88635 MVR
100 TRY45.77270 MVR
250 TRY114.43175 MVR
500 TRY228.86350 MVR
1000 TRY457.72700 MVR
2000 TRY915.45400 MVR
5000 TRY2,288.63500 MVR
10000 TRY4,577.27000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Turkish Lira
1 MVR2.18471 TRY
5 MVR10.92355 TRY
10 MVR21.84710 TRY
20 MVR43.69420 TRY
50 MVR109.23550 TRY
100 MVR218.47100 TRY
250 MVR546.17750 TRY
500 MVR1,092.35500 TRY
1000 MVR2,184.71000 TRY
2000 MVR4,369.42000 TRY
5000 MVR10,923.55000 TRY
10000 MVR21,847.10000 TRY