5 Maldivian rufiyaas to Turkish liras

Convert MVR to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 mvr
8.91 try

1.00000 MVR = 1.78177 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MVR to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.04787.14911.434181.656510.9646518.9157
1GBP1.1539311.20815100.5631.654921.911481.1131421.8272
1USD0.95510.827712183.2371.36981.582150.921418.0666
1INR0.01147460.009944040.012013910.01645660.01900780.01106960.21705

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Turkish Lira
1 MVR1.78177 TRY
5 MVR8.90885 TRY
10 MVR17.81770 TRY
20 MVR35.63540 TRY
50 MVR89.08850 TRY
100 MVR178.17700 TRY
250 MVR445.44250 TRY
500 MVR890.88500 TRY
1000 MVR1781.77000 TRY
2000 MVR3563.54000 TRY
5000 MVR8908.85000 TRY
10000 MVR17817.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TRY0.56124 MVR
5 TRY2.80620 MVR
10 TRY5.61241 MVR
20 TRY11.22482 MVR
50 TRY28.06205 MVR
100 TRY56.12410 MVR
250 TRY140.31025 MVR
500 TRY280.62050 MVR
1000 TRY561.24100 MVR
2000 TRY1122.48200 MVR
5000 TRY2806.20500 MVR
10000 TRY5612.41000 MVR